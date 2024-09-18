

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L), an investment trust, on Wednesday reported better earnings for the full year, amidst a rise in gain on investments and a decline in expenses.



For the 12-month to June 30, the company registered a net return before tax of 95.053 million pounds, higher than 74.571 million pounds, reported last year.



Net return after tax was 94.779 million pounds or 87.6 pence per share, compared with 73.486 million pounds or 63.9 pence per share in 2023.



Net asset value per share was 949.9 pence, up from previous year's 911.7 pence per share.



Net return before finance costs and tax climbed to 97.620 million pounds from prior year's 77.020 million pounds.



Administrative expenses declined to 1.334 million pounds from previous year's 1.390 million pounds.



Investment management fees stood at 3.692 million pounds, lower than 3.804 million pounds a year ago.



Gains on investments were at 58.747 million pounds, an improvement from last year's 32.602 million pounds.



