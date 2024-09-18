

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has bagged an order for 10 turbines from the wind and solar park developer, Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG, or UKA.



The financial terms of the order are not known.



The turbines will be supplied from the latest Delta4000 series N175/6.X.



The 6.8 MW turbines with hub heights of 179 meters are intended for the 68 MW Mahlsdorf wind farm in Brandenburg.



The order also includes the premium service for the maintenance of the turbines over a 20-year period.



Post installation and commissioning in 2025, the UKA wind farm Mahlsdorf will be the first wind farm with N175/6.X turbines with hub heights of 179 meters in Germany.



