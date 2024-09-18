

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) posted a fiscal 2024 loss before tax of 95.9 million pounds compared to profit of 61.8 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 13.60 pence compared to profit of 8.67 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 44.7 million pounds, down 39.7%. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.00 pence compared to 11.19 pence.



Revenue was 527.9 million pounds compared to 656.3 million pounds, last year. Like-for-like revenue growth was 4.4%, for the period.



The Group said fiscal 2025 has started positively, with LFL revenue growth of 4.7%. The Group expects to deliver operating profit in the range of 47 million pounds-53 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News