Coca-Cola has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) brokered by France-based Engie, to source renewable energy and associated credits from the Wellington North Solar Farm in the Australian state of New South Wales. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) brokered by France's Engie. Under the VPPA, CCEP will purchase a percentage of renewable energy and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) from the newly built Wellington North Solar Farm (WNSF), which is owned by UK-based Lightsource ...

