Engie North America Inc.: ENGIE and SOLARCYCLE announce innovative "precycling" collaboration to incorporate circularity into domestic solar projects

Pilot program includes new precycling provision for 375 MW of solar panel and system component recycling across multiple projects to divert an estimated 1 million panels from landfills

HOUSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that as part of an increasing approach to circularity, it will pilot a new precycling provision to incorporate solar panel and project component recycling into initial agreements at four projects. The innovative approach was developed in cooperation with SOLARCYCLE, a leading technology-based solar panel recycler.

The precycling provision incorporates recycling into power purchase agreements and helps developers incorporate end-of-life material recycling at the start of the project's lifecycle. This is especially relevant for energy buyers focused on project circularity and sustainability goals.

The agreements ensure that around one million panels from 375 megawatts (MW) of projects across the Midwest be recycled when they reach the end of their life, supporting full circularity of the projects. SOLARCYCLE estimates that by doing so, the company will divert 48 million pounds of material from landfills and avoid some 33,000 tons of carbon emissions. Additionally, to the maximum degree possible, all construction waste and system components will be recycled.

"We are delighted to bring this innovative approach to life. Our collaboration with SOLARCYCLE demonstrates the shared commitment we have to the long-term sustainability of our industry," said Caroline Mead, SVP Power Marketing, ENGIE North America.

As demand for power in the U.S. increases, domestic clean energy is essential to meeting energy capacity requirements. This collaboration between ENGIE and SOLARCYCLE means that the solar panel and system components on these projects will have full traceability to ensure circularity goals are met and ultimately returned into the domestic supply chain to help form the next generation of clean energy materials. The commitment is made possible by SOLARCYCLE's advanced tracking capabilities that guarantee every panel on the projects is recycled and that the recovered material is returned to the supply chain.

"ENGIE's precycling provision sets a new precedent for the utility-scale solar industry by proving that circular economy principles can be achieved without complex regulatory intervention and in a way that doesn't require an up-front payment. We're happy to work creatively with leaders like ENGIE to support their commitment to circularity, domestic energy, and sustainability," said Jesse Simons, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at SOLARCYCLE.

These initial projects are expected to be completed over the next couple of years and will add to the more than 12 gigawatts (GW) of wind, solar and battery storage operated by ENGIE in North America.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than $10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at www.engie-na.com or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

About SOLARCYCLE

SOLARCYCLE?is leading the growth of the circular economy for solar in America. The company partners with the world's largest asset owners and manufacturers to recycle solar panels, recover valuable materials, and make key components for the next generation of solar panels and clean energy products. Through its circular economy solutions, SOLARCYCLE enhances the sustainability and resiliency of the solar supply chain in the US. Learn more at www.SOLARCYCLE.us .

