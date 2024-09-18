Initial launch of Sonim XP10 5G ultra-rugged smartphone with leading mobile operator in South Africa, Vodacom

South African market to gain access to Sonim's rugged and ultra-rugged phones and connected devices distributed by Cernotech

London, United Kingdom and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of ultra-rugged mobile solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Cernotech, a leading distributor of mobile solutions in South Africa. This collaboration will bring Sonim's extensive range of rugged phones, wireless internet solutions, and software suite to market through various Value-Added Resellers (VARs), retailers, and mobile operators in the region.

©Sonim Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Sonim XP10 now at Vodacom South Africa.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/223688_sonimfig1.png

Cernotech led market introduction with the launch of the Sonim XP10 5G ultra-rugged smartphone at a leading mobile operator in South Africa, Vodacom, in August 2024. The two recently announced rugged mobile phones, the XP400 and XP100, will become available in the second half of 2024 through various channels. Additionally, with this expanded portfolio, all boasting IP and MIL-STD ratings along with a subset of the proprietary Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), the Sonim brand is well established with government and enterprise customers and gaining popularity among consumers and business users as their primary device for business and personal use.

"Partnering with Cernotech marks a pivotal moment in our expansion strategy, allowing us to bring Sonim's renowned durability and reliability to the South African market. The successful launch of the XP10 at Vodacom underscores the effectiveness of this collaboration, highlighting Cernotech's crucial role in driving our growth. This partnership not only facilitates our market entry but also propels our expansion throughout the EMEA region, enabling us to reach new audiences with confidence," said Simon Rayne, GM of EMEA and APAC for Sonim.

About the Sonim XP10 5G smartphone now available at Vodacom:

Known for its secure connections and military-grade toughness, the XP10 meets Sonim's stringent and proprietary 12-point Rugged Performance Standards (RPS) and is backed by Sonim's comprehensive 3-year warranty, ensuring resilience against spraying, submersion, and chemical cleaning with substances like isopropyl alcohol or bleach. The Sonim XP10 phone, rated IP68, IP69K,MIL-STD-810H and ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22 ratings, is built to endure the harshest environments, making it ideal for professionals in demanding fields such as mining, healthcare, and industrial sectors while offering a lower total cost of ownership compared to consumer devices and other devices in its class.

"We are proud to be the authorised distributor for Sonim in South Africa," stated Philip Goodwin, Product Lead at Cernotech. "Having successfully served the business and enterprise market for South Africa for many years, we already see significant demand for Sonim. Sonim's product lineup perfectly aligns with the needs of our market, particularly for those requiring dependable, high-performance and secure mobile solutions. We look forward to a successful launch and long-term partnership."

The Middle East & Africa rugged phones market is projected to grow from US$182.58 million in 2023 to US$ 240.73 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%1. Key markets include South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where industries like oil & gas, utilities, and construction are expanding rapidly. According to analysts, this growth, coupled with a demand for increased cybersecurity and government support for automotive and pharmaceutical manufacturing, creates lucrative opportunities for rugged phones.

For more information, visit Cernotech www.cernotech.net and Sonim www.sonimtech.com.

The Insight Partners. (2023, April). Middle East & Africa Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type (Smartphone, Featured Phones), Screen Size, and End-User (Industrial, Government, Commercial, Military and Defense, and Consumer).

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and durable communication tools, including phones, wireless internet data devices, software and a robust ecosystem of accessories and partners that comprise solutions designed to provide extra protection and functionality for users that demand more in their work and everyday lives. Based in California, USA and operating globally, Sonim delivers carrier-grade solutions through leading carriers and distributors worldwide. Discover more at www.sonimtech.com.

About Cernotech

Cernotech South Africa is a prominent technology distributor specializing in non-mainstream mobile brands. A solution-driven business at its heart, the company takes pride in understanding the unique needs of often underserved customers - and making products available that surpass these needs. Cernotech is an established regional brand extension partner for credible rugged and durable device OEMs, ensuring reliable connectivity and communications for mission and business critical clients across Southern Africa.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timing of the availability of the new products, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223688

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.