Faro Health Inc: Faro Health Joins Veeva Product Partner Program

Partnership enables an integration to improve the productivity of clinical development team.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Faro Health Inc., the leading AI-powered platform for clinical protocol design, today announced it joined the Veeva Product Partner Program. With this partnership, Faro Health will develop an integration between Faro's Study Designer and Veeva Vault EDC.

Faro Health offers tools and insights for data-backed, patient- and site-focused clinical protocol design optimization. In partnership with Veeva, Faro ensures seamless data flow from digital trial design to Vault EDC, reducing manual tasks and enhancing efficiency.

Faro Health and Veeva will work closely to manage mutual customers' initial build and deployment. This represents one of the first integrations between a digital-native study designer and an EDC system, marking an important milestone in the biopharma industry's ongoing efforts to increase efficiency, connect data flow, and improve data-driven decision-making in clinical development.

"We're enormously excited to collaborate with Veeva on this integration, which promises to save clinical data managers weeks of time when building studies," says Faro Health founder and CEO, Scott Chetham. "Veeva is the industry leader in cloud-based, seamlessly connected data management systems for clinical development, which makes them the ideal partner for Faro. This integration will be a game-changer for clinical teams, enabling more trials to initiate on time and at quality."

About Faro

Faro Health was founded with a clear mission: to modernize clinical trials. Recognizing the inefficiencies in legacy approaches to protocol design, Faro provides clinical development teams with a cloud-native, AI-powered platform that is purpose-built for the complexities of today's clinical research landscape. Faro transforms the protocol design process from document-driven to data-driven, empowering clinical development teams with the tools they need to efficiently design, optimize, and initiate clinical trials with the highest degree of confidence.

Contact Information

Kimberly Pospahala

VP Commercial

info@farohealth.com

SOURCE: Faro Health Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.