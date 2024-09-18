Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
18.09.24
12:01 Uhr
193,15 Euro
-0,15
-0,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,75193,7013:22
192,75193,7013:22
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faro Health Inc: Faro Health Joins Veeva Product Partner Program

Partnership enables an integration to improve the productivity of clinical development team.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Faro Health Inc., the leading AI-powered platform for clinical protocol design, today announced it joined the Veeva Product Partner Program. With this partnership, Faro Health will develop an integration between Faro's Study Designer and Veeva Vault EDC.

Faro Health offers tools and insights for data-backed, patient- and site-focused clinical protocol design optimization. In partnership with Veeva, Faro ensures seamless data flow from digital trial design to Vault EDC, reducing manual tasks and enhancing efficiency.

Faro Health and Veeva will work closely to manage mutual customers' initial build and deployment. This represents one of the first integrations between a digital-native study designer and an EDC system, marking an important milestone in the biopharma industry's ongoing efforts to increase efficiency, connect data flow, and improve data-driven decision-making in clinical development.

"We're enormously excited to collaborate with Veeva on this integration, which promises to save clinical data managers weeks of time when building studies," says Faro Health founder and CEO, Scott Chetham. "Veeva is the industry leader in cloud-based, seamlessly connected data management systems for clinical development, which makes them the ideal partner for Faro. This integration will be a game-changer for clinical teams, enabling more trials to initiate on time and at quality."

About Faro
Faro Health was founded with a clear mission: to modernize clinical trials. Recognizing the inefficiencies in legacy approaches to protocol design, Faro provides clinical development teams with a cloud-native, AI-powered platform that is purpose-built for the complexities of today's clinical research landscape. Faro transforms the protocol design process from document-driven to data-driven, empowering clinical development teams with the tools they need to efficiently design, optimize, and initiate clinical trials with the highest degree of confidence.

Contact Information
Kimberly Pospahala
VP Commercial
info@farohealth.com

SOURCE: Faro Health Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.