

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kamala Harris has significantly narrowed Donald Trump's lead over her in the latest poll by The Des Moines Register/Mediacom in Iowa, a state regarded as the former President's stronghold.



Trump leads his Democrat rival by just 4 percent.



The pollster asked likely Iowa voters, 'If the general election were held today and the candidates for president were Kamala Harris for the Democrats, Donald Trump for the Republicans, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for We the People and Chase Oliver for the Libertarians, for whom would you vote?'



47 percent of respondents favored Trump, while Harris earned the support of 43 percent voters.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Trump last month, received 6 percent votes.



It is a dramatic turnaround from the run up to the presidential election four years ago, when Joe Biden had a double-digit deficit of 18-points against Trump in Iowa.



Trump won the state by 8 points in 2020, which was the closest margin to the poll result of 7 points lead predicted by The Des Moines Register/Mediacomdays before the election.



According to pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. that conducted the poll, 4 points lead is not comfortable' for Trump. 'The race has tightened significantly.'



The poll trend of Harris closing in comes at a time the presidential race tend to be tighter in the other battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.



