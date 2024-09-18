

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, branded food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings growth and organic net sales growth outlook for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project constant-currency adjusted earnings per share to range between down 1 percent and up 1 percent on organic net sales growth of flat to 1 percent.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $4.50 per share on revenues of $19.92 billion for the full-year 2025.



The company said these targets do not reflect an impact from the proposed North American Yogurt divestitures. It expects to incorporate the divestitures into its outlook after the transactions are closed.



General Mills expects volume trends in its categories will gradually improve in fiscal 2025, though full-year category dollar growth is expected to be below the company's long-term growth projections.



The company expects to generate HMM cost savings of roughly 4 to 5 percent of cost of goods sold, which is expected to exceed its anticipated input cost inflation of 3 to 4 percent of cost of goods sold.



Additionally, it expects to reinvest potential margin flexibility back into the business, including plans for a significant increase in brand-building investment in fiscal 2025 to drive improved volume performance.



