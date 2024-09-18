Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTC Pink: MILIF) (FSE: QN9) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Scott Eldridge as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Latika Prasad has stepped down from the CEO role and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Company thanks her for her dedication during her tenure as CEO.

Mr. Eldridge is a seasoned mining executive with 17 years of experience in the sector covering all aspects of the mining sector including capital markets, finance, M&A, corporate governance and strategic planning. He has held key positions across the mining industry covering buy-side, sell-side and issuer roles. His global network includes investors and government-level contacts in specialty metals.

Mr. Eldridge was a co-founder of Euroscandic International Group, an advisory firm where he raised upwards of $350M of combined equity and non-equity for project finance for mine builds. Mr. Eldridge served as CFO and VP Finance of Amarillo Gold prior to its takeover by Hochschild Mining. He also served as CEO of Canagold Resources for 4 years, and is CEO of United Lithium.

Mr. Eldridge conducted his bachelor studies at Capilano University in Vancouver, Canada and Arcada University in Helsinki, Finland and received his M.B.A. at Central European University in Budapest, Hungary.

Board Change

Adam Giddens has resigned from the Board of Directors, and the Company thanks him for his dedication and service during his tenure.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's sole mineral property interest is the Manson Bay Project located in the Province of Saskatchewan.

For more information, please contact:

For enquiries, please call 604-722-5381

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223710

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.