Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") has completed its initial fieldwork at the Company's 100% owned Last Chance Antimony Project ("Last Chance" or "the Project"). The Project is located 70 kilometers north of the town of Tonopah, Nevada, and 18 kilometers due west of Kinross's Round Mountain gold mine, on the eastern side of the Toiyabe Range. Historical infrastructure including a shaft, three adits, dumps and the ruins of a mill remain on site. Aside from limited gold-focused exploration during the 1980s, the property has not seen any exploration activity until the Company acquired it.

Military Metal's CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "Antimony's critical significance continues to increase given its strategic importance in defense, renewable energy and industry. We congratulate the advancement of a fellow US based project, Perpetua Resources (TSX: PPTA), which recently announced an equity bought-deal financing of $300M to advance their Stibnite Project. The US will require multiple antimony projects to satisfy its domestic consumption demands to become self-reliant. We are very excited about the potential of the Last Chance property as illustrated by the samples of up to 11.61% antimony, and its historical production. The discovery of additional locations where the presence of antimony mineralization is suggested beyond those historically documented further emphasizes the blue-sky potential. We look forward to completing the next phase of our exploration work to be followed by drilling."

Critical findings from this first pass field program are as follows:

Clots, veinlets and stockworks of massive stibnite, with samples including 6.66% and 11.61% Stibnite, and ranging from 0.005% to 11.61% stibnite, are found in quartz-carbonate veins and quartz-carbonate flooded metasedimentary host rocks in at least three locations over a distance of 1 kilometer; Three main areas of historical underground development and mining including both a shaft and three adits were located within the property; Several outcrops featuring green, malachite (copper carbonate) stained quartz-carbonate flooding were located, some of which contain anomalous levels of copper and/or antimony, some of which directly overlie locations of historical mining activity and may represent the surface expression of underlying antimony mineralization.

Critical conclusions and recommendations reached are as follows:

There are potentially more antimony-bearing structures located across the length and width of the property than were initially recognized; The number and distribution of copper-stained quartz-carbonate flooded outcrops and their apparent relationship to zones of antimony mineralization below suggests that there may be additional zones hosting antimony mineralization in addition to those historically targeted; Detailed structural documentation of these locations must be completed so that drill targets targeting both known mineralized structures as well as potential additional ones can be accurately delineated, with a focus on where variously oriented mineralized structures are likely to intersect, following which the necessary permits should be obtained and a drilling program undertaken.

A summary table of results from samples taken during this first pass field review along with relevant photographs may be found, below. The samples, each of which were between 1-3 kilograms in weight, were taken by MILI's VP-Exploration, Avrom Howard, stored in zip-locked sample bags and then personally delivered to American Assay Labs located in Sparks, Nevada, for analysis. Samples were crushed then ground and subjected to a two acid digestion followed by induction coupled plasma optical emission mass spectrometry analysis. The two higher grade antimony samples were further analyzed utilizing a four acid plus boric acid ore grade analysis for overrange elements followed by induction coupled plasma optical emission mass spectrometry analysis. Duplicate analyses, blanks and standards were inserted into the sample stream by the lab in order to check for and confirm analytical precision and accuracy.

Planning for a follow up field program to undertake the necessary structural mapping for drill target delineation purposes is currently underway; management anticipates this work being completed within the next several weeks.

IMAGE 1: Sample 250515-1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/256096_44436309e4249ae4_001full.jpg

IMAGE 2: Sample 250516-1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/256096_44436309e4249ae4_002full.jpg

Summary table of sample results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/256096_44436309e4249ae4_003full.jpg

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, Vice President - Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

