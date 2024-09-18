Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") today announces the development for commercialization of a new product, aimed at improving the SR&ED (Scientific Research and Experimental Development) audit process for software companies. Powered by the advancements in Railtown's Conductor AI technology, this solution will help streamline the labor-intensive SR&ED application process, which requires thorough auditing of code and time spent on R&D activities.

Canada's SR&ED program provides tax incentives for businesses conducting R&D that leads to technological advancement. In 2023, SR&ED applications in Canada totaled $4.4 billion, with software companies representing nearly 40% of the claims.

CEO Cory Brandolini states, "At Railtown AI, our own experiences with SR&ED claims have directly informed the development of our latest product. Conductor's ability to operate seamlessly within its environment allows it to identify SR&ED-eligible work with precision. By automating much of the documentation associated with software development, Conductor simplifies the SR&ED claims process, making it more efficient and reliable."

"Our newest product exemplifies the power of Conductor. It understands the development process so thoroughly that it can be guided easily, speeding up tasks that would otherwise be time-consuming. Designed to expedite the SR&ED audit process, this tool offers significant value, particularly for accounting firms and SR&ED specialists. By streamlining the audit phase, our product enhances both simplicity and speed, helping businesses improve their margins while navigating the complexities of technology audits."

Additionally, Railtown AI continues to enhance its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, and the Company is pleased to announce that its provisional patent application, titled "Co-pilots for Enhanced Access to DevOps-Based Knowledge and Related Systems and Methods," has advanced from Provisional to Pending status with the submission of a formal patent application. This patent underscores Railtown's commitment to continuous innovation in AI-driven development tools and solutions.

Finally, Railtown is delighted to announce its inclusion in the CSE 25 Index, comprising the twenty-five largest companies listed on the CSE by market capitalization.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

