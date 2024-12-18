Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the AI Partnerships Corporation (AIP) Affiliate Network.

AI Partnerships Corporation (AIP) is a global network of AI SaaS Affiliate companies that fosters collaboration between innovative AI companies and enterprises seeking cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions. Through its Affiliate Network, AIP connects its forward-thinking Affiliate organizations, enabling strategic partnerships and expanding market opportunities for AI innovators.

By joining the AIP Affiliate Network, Railtown AI gains access to a global ecosystem of over 165 Affiliate companies that includes enterprises, technology leaders, and partners actively seeking and delivering AI-driven solutions to end-user clients. This opportunity will further expose Railtown solutions to an adaptive customer base that are seeking innovative AI products and services. "We are thrilled to join the AIP Affiliate Network and be part of a collaborative ecosystem driving AI adoption worldwide," said Cory Brandolini, Co-founder and CEO of Railtown AI Technologies. "This invitation reflects Railtown AI's growing leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence to address real-world challenges in software development. Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding our reach and helping more companies accelerate their development processes."

Tom Corr, CEO of AI Partnership Corporation, said, "AI Partnerships Corporation is proud that Railtown AI Technologies Inc. has chosen to join the AIP Affiliate Network. Our Affiliate Network of over 165 world-wide AI SaaS companies, provides AI development tools and enterprise application solutions that are used by over 5,000 of our Affiliates clients and the Railtown platform will assist our Affiliates and their clients in the development of their AI-based applications and solutions."

The partnership with AIP aligns with Railtown AI's mission to empower development teams to increase productivity and velocity while driving down poor code quality and technical debt. Railtown AI's end to end Developer Productivity Engineering Platform called Conductr is already delivering measurable value to development teams across industries.

About AI Partnerships Corporation

AI Partnerships Corporation connects its Affiliate Network of AI-based solution providers s with enterprise-level opportunities through partnering with other solution providers in its Affiliate Network. Through its Affiliate Network, AIP bridges the gap between advanced AI technologies and organizations seeking to enhance operations, solve challenges, and drive growth with artificial intelligence. AI Partnerships Corp. has created a network of over 165 Affiliate AI SaaS companies that have locations in 13 countries world-wide and serve over 5,000 end user clients.

To learn more about the AI Partnerships Corporation, visit www.aipartnershipscorp.com.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, has developed a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that perform tasks and streamline, enhance, and accelerate Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation, and Best Practices are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on the Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. As a result of joining the AIP Affiliate Network, Railtown is looking to also provide access to Railtown's proprietary AI technology to members of the AIP Affiliate Network and their end-user clients. To learn more about Railtown AI, visit www.railtown.ai.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

