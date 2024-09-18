

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly next week.



Biden will travel to New York City to participate in the 79th session of the General Assembly, which begins on Monday.



He is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, the White House said.



During the three-day session, the U.S. President will meet with world leaders to discuss cooperation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights.



Announcing this, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that more information on the president's engagements at the General Assembly will be shared in the coming days.



