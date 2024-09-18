

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. aviation regulator has imposed tens of thousands of dollars in fine on American spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX for allegedly failing to follow its license requirements during two launches it carried out last year.



In May 2023, Space Exploration Technologies Corp submitted a request to revise its communications plan related to its license to launch rockets from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The proposed revisions included adding a new launch control room at Hangar X and removing the T-2 hour readiness poll from its procedures. On June 18, 2023, SpaceX used the unapproved launch control room for the PSN SATRIA mission and did not conduct the required T-2 hour poll.



The Federal Aviation Administration said it is proposing $350,000 in civil penalties, including $175,000 for each alleged violation.



In July 2023, SpaceX submitted a request to revise its explosive site plan related to its license to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The proposed revision reflected a newly constructed rocket propellant farm. On July 28, 2023, SpaceX used the unapproved rocket propellant farm for the EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter mission. The FAA is proposing a $283,009 civil penalty in accordance with statutorily-set civil penalty guidelines.



Elon Musk'S company has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency's enforcement letters.



'Safety drives everything we do at the FAA, including a legal responsibility for the safety oversight of companies with commercial space transportation licenses,' said FAA Chief Counsel Marc Nichols. 'Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences.'



