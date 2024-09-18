

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) is up over 179% at $12.65. Veea Inc. (VEEA) is up over 62% at $8.60. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 51% at $8.19. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is up over 43% at $6.67. Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is up over 34% at $5.69. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is up over 23% at $1.54. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) is up over 17% at $3.28. Yunji Inc. (YJ) is up over 10% at $2.50. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 9% at $3.05. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) is up over 9% at $2.35. i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is up over 9% at $1.18. Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI) is up over 6% at $3.30.



In the Red



Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is down over 27% at $10.99. Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) is down over 18% at $4.10. Primega Group Holdings Limited (PGHL) is down over 14% at $10.00. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is down over 13% at $5.41. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is down over 12% at $8.10. XCHG Limited (XCH) is down over 11% at $9.78. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) is down over 8% at $3.80. Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) is down over 8% at $1.29. Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is down over 7% at $1.90. IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) is down over 7% at $1.10. Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is down over 6% at $2.76. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 6% at $1.34.



