Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T) ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce the start of efficacy testing of the first two mRNA formulations from its strategic collaboration with NanoVation Therapeutics Inc. ("NanoVation Therapeutics").

As previously disclosed, ME Therapeutics aims to enhance the precision and efficacy of myeloid cell-delivered mRNA therapeutics in vivo to develop potential new cancer therapies by leveraging the cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technologies of NanoVation Therapeutics. NanoVation Therapeutics' next-generation lipid nanoparticle platforms enable the efficient nucleic acid delivery to a variety of tissues. To efficiently target immune cells, NanoVation Therapeutics has rationally designed and further optimized its long-circulating LNP (lcLNP) technology. NanoVation Therapeutics has initiated numerous programs across multiple RNA modalities.

"The speed at which we were able to go from announcing our research collaboration to having a testable drug demonstrates the potential of mRNA as a rapidly developable therapeutic modality to potentially treat cancer and other diseases," said Salim Dhanji, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ME Therapeutics. "These initial studies will increase our understanding of the therapeutic potential of mRNA delivery to myeloid cells for the treatment of cancer."

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a preclinical stage, Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit http://www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Salim Dhanji"

Dr. Salim Dhanji

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's collaborations, research plans, the timing for completion of studies and the receipt of results, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company's technology, and the Company's plans for development of its business. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the collaboration may not proceed as intended or as set out in the Agreement, that the results of the testing are not favorable, that the research will not be completed within the expected timeline, that the Company may require additional funding to advance its research and develop its business, and that the Company's business may not develop as set out in this news release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223702

SOURCE: ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc.