Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
Moonpig Group plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements
305,868,091
99.99
288
<.01
305,868,379
521,865
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
288,312,396
94.22
17,692,378
5.78
306,004,774
385,470
3. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director
304,795,438
99.99
16,677
0.01
304,812,115
1,578,129
4. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director
306,384,880
99.99
3,018
<.01
306,387,898
2,346
5. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director
306,321,953
99.98
65,945
0.02
306,387,898
2,346
6. To re-elect David Keens as a Director
306,371,351
99.99
16,547
0.01
306,387,898
2,346
7. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director
298,593,112
97.46
7,794,786
2.54
306,387,898
2,346
8. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director
306,370,752
99.99
17,146
0.01
306,387,898
2,346
9. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director
306,371,761
99.99
16,137
0.01
306,387,898
2,346
10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
301,714,479
98.47
4,674,149
1.53
306,388,628
1,616
11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors
306,386,505
99.99
2,123
<.01
306,388,628
1,616
12. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations
296,744,195
96.85
9,645,708
3.15
306,389,903
341
13. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company
304,377,558
99.34
2,011,070
0.66
306,388,628
1,616
14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
292,592,549
95.50
13,796,079
4.50
306,388,628
1,616
15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*
271,865,586
88.84
34,139,533
11.16
306,005,119
385,125
16. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*
301,544,076
98.46
4,710,195
1.54
306,254,271
135,973
17. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
303,945,604
99.20
2,444,299
0.80
306,389,903
341
*Special Resolution
NOTES:
1.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.
2.
Percentage of shares voted: 88.38%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2024 was 344,904,179.
3.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Jayne Powell,
Company Secretary
18 September 2024
company-secretary@moonpig.com
About Moonpig
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.
The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.