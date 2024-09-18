Anzeige
18.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements

305,868,091

99.99

288

<.01

305,868,379

521,865

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

288,312,396

94.22

17,692,378

5.78

306,004,774

385,470

3. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director

304,795,438

99.99

16,677

0.01

304,812,115

1,578,129

4. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director

306,384,880

99.99

3,018

<.01

306,387,898

2,346

5. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director

306,321,953

99.98

65,945

0.02

306,387,898

2,346

6. To re-elect David Keens as a Director

306,371,351

99.99

16,547

0.01

306,387,898

2,346

7. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director

298,593,112

97.46

7,794,786

2.54

306,387,898

2,346

8. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director

306,370,752

99.99

17,146

0.01

306,387,898

2,346

9. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director

306,371,761

99.99

16,137

0.01

306,387,898

2,346

10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

301,714,479

98.47

4,674,149

1.53

306,388,628

1,616

11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

306,386,505

99.99

2,123

<.01

306,388,628

1,616

12. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations

296,744,195

96.85

9,645,708

3.15

306,389,903

341

13. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company

304,377,558

99.34

2,011,070

0.66

306,388,628

1,616

14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

292,592,549

95.50

13,796,079

4.50

306,388,628

1,616

15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*

271,865,586

88.84

34,139,533

11.16

306,005,119

385,125

16. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*

301,544,076

98.46

4,710,195

1.54

306,254,271

135,973

17. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*

303,945,604

99.20

2,444,299

0.80

306,389,903

341

*Special Resolution

NOTES:

1.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.

2.

Percentage of shares voted: 88.38%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2024 was 344,904,179.

3.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Jayne Powell,

Company Secretary

18 September 2024

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


