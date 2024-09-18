Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld Number % Number % Number Number 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 305,868,091 99.99 288 <.01 305,868,379 521,865 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 288,312,396 94.22 17,692,378 5.78 306,004,774 385,470 3. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director 304,795,438 99.99 16,677 0.01 304,812,115 1,578,129 4. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director 306,384,880 99.99 3,018 <.01 306,387,898 2,346 5. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director 306,321,953 99.98 65,945 0.02 306,387,898 2,346 6. To re-elect David Keens as a Director 306,371,351 99.99 16,547 0.01 306,387,898 2,346 7. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director 298,593,112 97.46 7,794,786 2.54 306,387,898 2,346 8. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director 306,370,752 99.99 17,146 0.01 306,387,898 2,346 9. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director 306,371,761 99.99 16,137 0.01 306,387,898 2,346 10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 301,714,479 98.47 4,674,149 1.53 306,388,628 1,616 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 306,386,505 99.99 2,123 <.01 306,388,628 1,616 12. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations 296,744,195 96.85 9,645,708 3.15 306,389,903 341 13. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company 304,377,558 99.34 2,011,070 0.66 306,388,628 1,616 14. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 292,592,549 95.50 13,796,079 4.50 306,388,628 1,616 15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments* 271,865,586 88.84 34,139,533 11.16 306,005,119 385,125 16. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares* 301,544,076 98.46 4,710,195 1.54 306,254,271 135,973 17. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 303,945,604 99.20 2,444,299 0.80 306,389,903 341

*Special Resolution

NOTES: 1. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution. 2. Percentage of shares voted: 88.38%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2024 was 344,904,179. 3. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Jayne Powell, Company Secretary 18 September 2024 company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.