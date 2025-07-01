Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 July 2025

On 1 July 2025 the Company made the following conditional awards of nil-cost options under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to the following director.

Scheme Number of shares awarded Andy MacKinnon LTIP 432,629 Andy MacKinnon DSBP 67,269

LTIP awards

The LTIP awards were calculated using a price of £2.3793 per share (being the average mid market closing price on the dealing days over the 90 calendar days prior to the date of grant).

The policy limit for LTIP awards is 250% of salary. The awards will be subject to Total Shareholder Return and Adjusted EPS performance conditions.

DSBP awards

The DSBP awards were calculated using a price of £2.2217 per share (being the average of the Company's share price during the 3-day period ended with the dealing day before the date of grant).

The DSBP award relates to the deferral of 33% of the FY25 bonus, which would otherwise be paid in cash in July 2025, into options over shares with a future vesting date conditional upon continued employment.

Vesting of both awards will take place three years after grant and are subject to continued employment. Any vested shares from the LTIP awards which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post-vesting holding period.

The Awards were made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy MacKinnon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan; and (2) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Nil consideration (2) Nil consideration 432,629 67,269 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 1 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary