Enzolytics, Inc.: Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Issues Report on Results of Its In Vivo Testing of IPF as an Immunomodulator

FIRST COLLABORATIVE EFFORT UNDER NEW AGREEMENT

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (" enzolytics.com" ) (the "Company") announced today that the Department of Immunology, Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, represented by Professor Tchorbanov PhD, Head of the Department of Immunology and Penka Petrova PHD, DSc, Director of the Institute of Microbiology, has issued its first report under the recently announced collaborative agreement executed on September 9, 2024. The purpose of the study, which was sponsored by Rosetta, LLC, was to ascertain any pathological deviations as a result of the use of ENZC's exclusively licensed experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment's key active ingredient, Irreversible Pepsin Fraction ("IPF"), on the Kidney, Liver, Lymph Nodes and Spleen, measure the increased activation of the immune system, determine any side effects from the use of the compound and establish survivability of the animals (mouse model on Balb/c inbred mouse line under specific pathogen free sterile conditions) used in the study.

The sponsor of the study, Rosetta, LLC was awarded a licensing agreement by Zhabilov Trust for the production and distribution of IPF in spray form in the EU under the name Enzoimmune Active. ENZC will have the rights to North American markets.

The immunostimulatory testing consisted of a series of experiments to test IPF under In Vivo conditions for stimulation of specific clones of the immune system, as well as various pathophysiological indicators concerning the condition of the organs and evaluation of the survival of the treated animals with different regimes of the therapy making it possible to find the optimal conditions for treatment.

The results of the conducted experiments provided multifaceted information on the intimate mechanisms of activation and interaction between individual components of the immune system (humeral and cellular clone), as well as on interaction between innate and acquired immunity in general. One of the most significant findings was the increase in the amount of B- regulatory cells, a main factor for increased control over the functions of the immune system.

The report concludes, in summary, it can be said that IPF has a stimulating and modulating effect on the components of cell populations that make up innate and acquired immunity. The preparation activates a number of cohorts of B, T and NK cells, as well as macrophages. The regulatory elements are generates, as well as the synthesis of antibodies. There were no side effects or adverse reactions, with a 100% survival rate.

In the second group, representing a 10-day course of therapy and two-time introduction of IPF, the treatment showed the best qualities in terms of complex action on the individual components. Modulating action on these, more essential autoreactive processes can be obtained by oral intake in men and women. The data obtained so far give us reason to conclude that children's intake of reduced doses of IPF would have a positive effect on the immune system without any expectation of side effects.

This report follows on the statement published on the study conducted by the Ministry of Health National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria which concluded that inventor Harry Zhabilov's patented experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment, exclusively licensed to Enzolytics, is effective in decreasing the growth and spread of cancer cells in breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, cancer of the larynx, as well as small cell lung cancer.

The Conclusion of the report by Associate Professor Petya Genova-Kalu and Professor Dr. Iva Hristova, in its entirety reads as follows:

"A polypeptide complex of lyophilized pepsin, causes cytopathological changes and significantly reduces the survival and/or proliferative activity of the cell cultures used as experimental models. The tested substance exhibits the strongest cytotoxic/cytostatic effect on mammary adenocarcinoma (MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 lines), cervical carcinoma (HeLa line), colorectal carcinoma (CaCo-2 line) and adenocarcinoma of the prostate (PC-3). A cytotoxic/cytostatic effect was observed on cells from small cell lung cancer (A 549 line) and the line Hep-2 (carcinoma of the larynx). The observed effect was time and concentration dependent, a response that is most likely due to the different biological characteristics of the malignant neoplasms from which the model cell lines were derived, as well as to the phenomenon of heterogeneity of tumor cells.

In conclusion, lyophilized pepsin has extremely promising biomedical potential."

Harry Zhabilov, Chief Science Officer of both ENZC and Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (SAGA) stated, "This initial report prepared by the Bulgarian Academy of Science on IPF and the statement by the Ministry of Health National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria on patented experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment demonstrates the validity and value of our science. The stimulating and modulating effects on the immune system by IPF, we believe, will also be shown to reduce the recovery times of cancer patients after receiving radiation, chemotherapy and other treatments."

Steve Sharabura, the CEO of Enzolytics commented, "The fact that our cancer treatment has been shown in an in-vitro test to significantly reduce the survival and/or the proliferation of the cell cultures is encouraging. The in vivo test results showing IPF's stimulating and modulating effect on the components of cell populations that make up innate and acquired immunity is truly an inflexion point for the ENZC shareholder value moving forward."

Mr. Sharabura also stated that "There is another ridiculous attempt being made by Savov Dimatar today to try to disrupt the progress being made by ENZC and Sagaliam Acquisition Corp ("SAGA") on their license of patented products owned by Zhabilov Trust by declaring a shareholder meeting of IMMB BG to expel IMMB USA as an owner of IMMB BG. The 49% ownership of IMMB BG held by ENZC was part of the asset purchase by ENZC, approved by a shareholder consent which Savov as CEO of IMMB BG acknowledged, approved and executed as part of the 2017 transaction. Savov acquired 70 million shares as a result of that asset sale transaction which the company believes he has since liquidated. Savov has also, in the opinion of the Company, been responsible for misleading information being disseminated to the investing public in regards to NIKA Pharmaceutical and its CEO, Dimtar Savov, falsely claiming rights to patents issued to Harry H. Zhabilov and the Zhabilov Trust for the patented Immunotherapy treatment of HIV/AIDS exclusively licensed to SAGA and to the patented experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment, exclusively licensed to Enzolytics. Mr. Savov has, since IMMB BG's default in 2021 on its obligations under the licensing agreement and continued losses in civil court actions in the US and Bulgarian court systems, erroneously and maliciously asserted claims to the patented treatments in his attempt to mislead the investing public and to harm the shareholder value of both ENZC and SAGA. Since IMMB USA transferred the 49% ownership of IMMB BG and ENZC is the owner of the 49% position of IMMB BG the Company and IMMB USA intend to pursue through their Bulgarian legal representation as well as their US Counsel to pursue all legal remedies against this bad actor, including but not limited to informing all regulatory agencies of his nefarious activities."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is transitioning from solely a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases to include the additional contracted service areas of sales, marketing and distribution focusing on medical devices, medical testing and nutraceutical products.

Forward Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, Company's ability to enter into a definitive business combination agreement and Company's ability to obtain the financing necessary to consummate the potential business combination transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: Company's ability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or consummate a transaction; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Company; the amount of redemption requests made by Company's stockholders and the amount of funds remaining in Company's trust account after satisfaction of such requests; those factors discussed in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Company presently does not know or that Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Company's assessments to change. However, while Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this disclosure statement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Enzolytics, Inc.

Steve Sharabura, Chief Executive Officer

1101 Raintree Circle, Suite 130

Allen, Texas 75013

Tel: (845) 925-4597

X/Twitter: @EnzolyticsInc

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com