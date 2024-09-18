

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has announced that it has awarded more than $600 million in grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders across the country.



This funding will be used to hire new law enforcement officers, to expand programs that support law enforcement mental health and wellness services and combat the distribution and trafficking of illicit drugs.



Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the Justice Department will provide funding for 235 police departments to hire nearly 1,200 additional officers in the coming year to enhance their community policing.



$73 million from the funding will be used for the School Violence Prevention Program/Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, for school safety measures in and around K-12 schools.



$46 million is earmarked to combat the distribution and trafficking of opioids and methamphetamine through the COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) program and the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP).



