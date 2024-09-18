Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jugemu Labs, Inc.: Jugemu.app Now Supports OpenAI's Latest Model 'O1,' Offering Unrestricted Access to Cutting-Edge Generative AI - Special Campaign Underway

AI SaaS Platform Jugemu.app Now Supports OpenAI's Latest Model "o1," Launching with a Special Campaign Offering Select Users Unlimited Access to the Latest Generative AI Models for Two Months.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / AI SaaS platform Jugemu.app has added support for OpenAI's latest model, "o1," joining 17 other leading LLMs such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. With a single subscription, users can access these powerful tools at an affordable price, and compare the outputs of up to three models on one screen.

Jugemu.app UI

Jugemu.app UI
User can compare multiple cutting-edge AI models



To celebrate this addition, Jugemu.app is running a special campaign, providing selected users with two months of unlimited access to the latest generative AI models, including OpenAI's "o1."

What is Jugemu.app?
Jugemu.app is an AI SaaS platform designed to democratize access to generative AI. With a simple subscription plan, users can leverage 17 cutting-edge language models, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, all at an affordable price. Jugemu.app's standout feature is the ability to compare outputs from up to three models on a single screen, allowing users to quickly grasp the differences between AI models.

Key Features:
1. Compare up to 3 models on one screen: Compare outputs from multiple AI models simultaneously, making it easy to see variations in results.
2. Free basic access: Experience the latest models with Jugemu.app's free tier.
3. Affordable Pro plan: For just $7.92/month (annual plan) or $14.50/month (monthly plan), unlock unlimited (*) access to the latest generative AI models.
4. Unlimited (*) access to the latest models: Pro plan users can access OpenAI's "o1" and other state-of-the-art AI models without restrictions.

Introducing OpenAI's Latest Model "o1," Now Available with Unlimited (*) Access via Jugemu.app
OpenAI's newest model, "o1," offers dramatically improved generation accuracy compared to previous versions. While currently limited to 50 messages per week (as of September 17, 2024), Jugemu.app users can enjoy unrestricted (*) access to this model through the Pro plan.

Special Campaign
In celebration of this release, Jugemu.app is running a Special Campaign. A limited number of users will be granted two months of free, unlimited (*) access to OpenAI's "o1" and other advanced models. To learn more and participate, please check out our post on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JugemuApp/status/1834961499397435634

- Service URL: https://jugemu.app
- Official X (Twitter): https://x.com/JugemuApp

(*) Pro plan only. Subject to terms and conditions and any API limitations imposed by supported AI providers.

Press Contact:
- Name: Yuto
- Email: yuto@jugemu.ai

Contact Information
Yuto Komatsu
Business Development/Marketing
yuto@jugemu.ai

SOURCE: Jugemu.app

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
