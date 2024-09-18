Anzeige
18.09.2024
BILENDI: Creating discussion guides for market research is now possible with AI, thanks to BARI and Bilendi Discuss

Creating discussion guides for market research is now possible with AI, thanks to BARI and Bilendi Discuss. 
 
   -- Built-in AI-powered research assistant "BARI" supports qualitative projects: from the initial creation of 
  discussion guides to the final analysis of results. 
   -- New feature: BARI helps to conceive and fully script discussion guides 
   -- The group Givaudan is conducting a research project across five countries, automated with Bilendi Discuss 
 
 
Paris, 18th September 2024 - Bilendi & respondi has added a new feature to Bilendi Discuss, the AI-supported 
qualitative research platform. 
 
With an intuitive design, Bilendi Discuss ensures a smooth experience for both researchers and participants. Research 
can be conducted either via social messaging apps or through a web portal. Integrated into Bilendi Discuss, BARI 
(Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence) acts as an ideal research assistant, enabling researchers to conduct their 
projects more efficiently and effectively. 
 
BARI: The AI-Powered Research Assistant for Qualitative Projects 
 
Bilendi Discuss is a well-established platform used by researchers seeking a powerful tool with intuitive handling. It 
enables researchers to gain deeper and more human insights than ever before. Using innovative algorithms developed by 
Bilendi, proprietary AI, and advanced prompt engineering techniques for ChatGPT, BARI has already been able to 
automatically moderate conversations with research participants, translate into different languages, and deliver 
precise summaries and analyses of large amounts of data. Now, BARI has become even more powerful. 
 
New Feature: BARI Helps to Develop and Fully Script Discussion Guides 
 
BARI now supports researchers right from the outset. After the researcher has defined the project settings and research 
objectives, BARI proposes a guide outline with the various research phases that structure the project. BARI can also 
adapt this outline specifically to different groups of participants. The researcher can easily modify the outline 
directly in the Bilendi Discuss tool or simply confirm BARI's proposal. Once the research process is validated, BARI 
will, with just one click, generate the final guide with the qualitative and/or quantitative questions and tasks for 
each target group, already scripted in Bilendi Discuss. Again, the researcher can easily modify or validate the 
proposals. With BARI proposing and scripting the complete discussion guide, the entire research project can be ready to 
start in just a few minutes. 
 
 
The Givaudan Group Conducts a Research Project in Five Countries, Automated with Bilendi Discuss 
 
BARI and its new ability to automatically generate discussion guides have already proven successful. Givaudan, a 
leading global company specialising in the creation of flavours and fragrances, has conducted a multicountry 
qualitative/quantitative usage and attitudes study to understand consumers' opinions towards processed meat. Givaudan 
chose to conduct the project with Bilendi Discuss, making full use of BARI. BARI created and scripted the five 
discussion guides, adapting to the specificities and traditions of each country regarding processed meat products. BARI 
moderated the community (n=100) with moderation skills equal to those of a human and delivered precise and coherent 
summaries and analyses of each discussion topic. Givaudan gained valuable insights into processed meat, thanks to a 
research project carried out quickly and efficiently. 
 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"Our AI, BARI, is becoming a true team member for researchers, supporting them from the very start and facilitating the 
entire research process - from creating the discussion guide to automated moderation and delivering summaries and 
analyses. We are very excited about BARI's ongoing developments, and the first customer feedback encourages us in our 
continued innovations." 
 
Next publication: results for the first half of 2024, on 2 October 2024 (after market close) 
 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers, in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed: BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi 
Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode; and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
Contacts 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29 
