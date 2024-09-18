EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. publishes its half-year report 2024



18.09.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amsterdam, 18 September 2024 Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, publishes its half-year report for the first six months of its financial year 2024 (the "Half-Year Report"), including its unaudited interim condensed financial statements and the interim report of its board. The Half-Year Report can be downloaded from the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': https://ehc-company.com/websites/ehc/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html . European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries

+49 (0) 89 4523240

info@ehc-company.com Media Enquiries FGS Global Kai Peter Rath +49 211 43079 209 kai.rath@fgsglobal.com Disclaimer

This press release, and the Half-Year Report referenced in this press release, may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Further reference is made to the 'Risks and Uncertainties' section in the Half-Year Report. This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



18.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

