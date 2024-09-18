Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Unveils First Real-World Mine Detection Counter Powered by its SpotlightAI Drone Imagery Processing Technology Bringing Attention to Ukraine's Landmine Crisis

Safe Pro AI to Participate in "Artificial Intelligence Applications for Mine Action" Innovation Session Hosted by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts, today announced that it is furthering its mission to bring attention to the global landmine crisis in Ukraine by publishing the first-of-its-kind real-world landmine detection statistics "counter" showing the actual amount of area surveyed and the number of landmines and other unexploded ordinance detected by Safe Pro's patent-pending SpotlightAITM platform. Safe Pro's Real-World Landmine Detection counter can be found here.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance ("UXO") in Ukraine threaten the lives of civilians each day and is estimated to cost the country over $11 billion in agricultural losses annually (source: Tony Blair Institute), negatively impacting global food supplies. In fact, the threat of landmines and UXO is present in over 60 countries around the world (source: Landmine Monitor/statista) and that is why Safe Pro is committed to bringing awareness to this global crisis. The newly launched counter features actual real-world statistics and imagery sourced from data collected in Ukraine and processed by its patent-pending SpotlightAI imagery analysis platform currently in use with multiple Humanitarian Mine Action ("HMA") organizations and government agencies. Safe Pro recently received formal US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") Notice of Allowance for the technology which powers its SpotlightAI and its ability to autonomously identify, locate and map explosives in drone imagery processed by Artificial Intelligence.

"With today's launch of our real world mine detection counter to the public, we strive to bring greater awareness and transparency to the massive landmine challenges in Ukraine and highlight the positive impact of our novel AI-powered software SpotlightAI can have in protecting civilians around the world," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Furthering its work within the global demining industry, senior members of its Safe Pro AI team will participate in the "Artificial Intelligence Applications for Mine Action" Innovation Session hosted by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining ("GICHD"), scheduled to take place from October 1-3 in Geneva, Switzerland. The GICHD is one of the world's largest humanitarian mine action organizations and brings together industry stakeholders and subject matter experts through its Innovation Sessions to address the global threat of landmines. The latest session includes educational and interactive workshops where industry leaders can explore AI and machine learning technologies and their applications in HMA and land release programs. Last year, Safe Pro AI was invited to present its patent-pending SpotlightAI AI-powereddrone image analysis platform at the GICHD 2023 Innovation Conference.

In collaboration with humanitarian mine action organizations in Ukraine including a recent purchase order received from the United Nations Development Programme ("UNDP"), and with the support of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), the Company is working to modernize the global demining industry through disruptive technologies including AI and commercial off-the-shelf ("COTS") drones. Powered by AWS, Safe Pro's SpotlightAI hyper scalable, cloud-based software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO.

AWS recently funded and published a case study on the effectiveness of SpotlightAI and a video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD)

The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) is an internationally renowned and well trusted center of expertise and knowledge, operating in line with humanitarian principles. The GICHD works towards reducing risk to communities caused by explosive ordnance, with a focus on landmines, cluster munitions and ammunition stockpiles. We help national authorities, international and regional organizations, NGOs, and commercial operators to develop and professionalize mine action and ammunition management. The GICHD supports around 40 affected states and territories every year.

