

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in JAMA Network Open, revealed that food items rich in flavonoids could significantly reduce the risk of dementia.



Research led by Queen's University Belfast, analyzed the dietary data of nearly 122,000 UK residents between 40 and 70 years old. They were assigned to a 'flavodiet' score based on their intake of flavonoid-rich food.



The participants were followed for around nine years, during which 882 cases of dementia were reported.



'As the worldwide prevalence of dementia continues to increase, it is important to examine how modifiable risk factors could reduce risk of dementia or contribute to prevention,' first author Amy Jennings said.



The National Institutes of Health describes flavonoids as phytochemical compounds present in many plants, fruits, vegetables, and leaves, possessing medicinal properties such as anticancer, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties.



Lead researcher, Prof Aedin Cassidy, said, 'Our findings show that consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods per day, in particular berries, tea and red wine, was associated with a 28 percent lower risk of dementia. The findings were most noticeable in individuals with a high genetic risk, as well as in those with symptoms of depression.'



Researchers identified specific flavonoids - anthocyanin, flavan-3-ol and flavone, which are mostly found in tea, berries and red wine, as having the strongest associations with dementia risk.



'Simple dietary changes of increasing intakes of commonly consumed foods and drinks may reduce dementia risk and the reductions in risk were more pronounced in those at high risk of dementia,' said Jennings.



'Currently, there is no effective treatment for the disease, so preventive interventions to improve health and quality of life, and reduce social and economic costs, should continue to be a major public health priority.'



