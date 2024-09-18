

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, officials are investigating two human cases of a rare infection called 'raccoon roundworm,' also known as Bylisascaris procyonis.



The officials disclosed that both the cases were from South Bay area though further details have not been disclosed.



The department describes the disease as an intestinal parasitic infection that can infect people as well as various animals, including dogs.



People typically get infected by ingesting dirt, soil, or water contaminated with infectious feces of raccoons.



The infection causes symptoms like nausea, loss of coordination, loss of muscle control, tiredness, lack of attention, blindness and even coma.



'Our health is closely linked to the health of animals around us,' advised LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. 'Simple precautions, like washing your hands regularly, avoiding direct contact with wild animals and their waste, keeping pets healthy, and preventing wildlife from sheltering or living in or next to our homes or properties can help keep our neighborhoods and families safe and healthy.'



