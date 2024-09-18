

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'breakthrough device' status to Neuralink's Blindsight, an experimental implant designed to restore vision.



This groundbreaking device is specifically targeted towards individuals who have lost their eyesight due to the loss of their eyes or optic nerves, provided that their visual cortex remains intact.



According to Elon Musk, for individuals who have been blind since birth, the Blindsight implant holds the potential to grant them sight for the first time, depending on the condition of their visual cortex.



Elon Musk noted that initially, the restored vision will be low resolution, comparable to Atari graphics. However, he expressed optimism that over time, the technology has the potential to surpass natural vision, even enabling individuals to see in infrared, ultraviolet, or radar wavelengths, akin to the abilities of Geordi La Forge from Star Trek. Musk expressed gratitude to the FDA for their support in this endeavor.



The FDA's designation of 'breakthrough device' is intended to accelerate the development of innovative medical technologies for serious or irreversible health conditions. Despite this designation, Neuralink has not yet commenced human trials for the Blindsight device and has not provided a timeline for when these trials might begin. The FDA has also not given any updates regarding the initiation of these trials.



Detailed information about the functionality of the Blindsight system is currently limited, and it remains uncertain whether it is related to Neuralink's previous brain-computer interface (BCI) offering, known as Telepathy. Earlier this year, Neuralink achieved a significant milestone by conducting its first human implant of a BCI, demonstrating Noland Arbaugh using the Neuralink BCI to control a computer cursor and play chess online. Additionally, the company unveiled plans for another human implant featuring a rechargeable device containing electrode-laden threads designed to penetrate deeper into the brain.



