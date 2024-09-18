

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) has recently been awarded a lucrative Near Space Network (NSN) contract to build 'lunar relay systems' for NASA.



This contract, with a potential value of up to $4.82 billion, is structured as a Firm-Fixed-Price, Multiple Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Task Order Contract.



It has a primary term of five years, with the possibility of a five-year extension. The initial funding period is set to commence on October 1, 2024, and will run until September 30, 2029, with the option to extend the contract until September 30, 2034.



'This contract marks an inflection point in Intuitive Machines' leadership in space communications and navigation,' Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said in a statement.



The contract is expected to bolster Intuitive Machines' lunar satellite constellation, enabling improved data transmission and autonomous operations, which will be especially advantageous for NASA's Artemis program.



As part of the agreement, the company will be tasked with deploying lunar relay satellites and providing essential services to support NASA's endeavors to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon.



NASA has underscored that the lunar relay services will also provide critical position, navigation, and timing capabilities to ensure safe navigation on the lunar surface.



In addition to supporting human landings, these services are anticipated to play a vital role in the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) missions and future Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) flights.



Having achieved the milestone of being the first U.S. company to successfully land a cargo mission on the Moon in February, Intuitive Machines has continued to secure significant contracts under NASA's initiatives.



Notably, the company has been awarded contracts under NASA's $4.6 billion crew lunar rover initiative and recently secured a fourth cargo delivery contract worth $117 million.



Intuitive Machines is now preparing for its next mission, IM-2, scheduled for launch in the first quarter. Analysts are also looking ahead to the company's first NSN lunar satellite, which is expected to be launched as part of the IM-3 mission planned for late 2025.



