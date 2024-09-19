London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - The Oneness Gallery, the exclusive representative of acclaimed artist Avidya, announces the cancellation of its planned September exhibition in Toronto. This decision follows the gallery's termination of its partnership with the Canadian agent previously responsible for organizing the event.

Nowhere and Everywhere.

Commitment to Artistic Integrity

As Avidya's sole authorized representative, The Oneness Gallery is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, authenticity, and ethical conduct in all presentations of the artist's work. Upholding artistic integrity is of utmost importance, and the gallery will not participate in or endorse any future exhibitions in Canada organized by the former agent.

Future Exhibitions and Transparency

The Oneness Gallery remains dedicated to presenting Avidya's work with the highest level of care. All future exhibitions and sales will strictly follow the gallery's established standards of authenticity and integrity. The gallery is committed to keeping its community informed about authorized events and representations of the artist's work.

About The Oneness Gallery

The Oneness Gallery is an independent online platform dedicated to sharing the concept of "oneness" through diverse artistic expressions.

