

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) reported full year 2024 operating profit before tax of 142.0 million pounds compared to 112.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 59.5 pence compared to 54.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 170.6 million pounds from 113.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 75.9 pence from 55.0 pence.



For the year ended 31 July 2024, net interest income was 591.3 million pounds compared to 592.6 million pounds, last year. Non-interest income increased to 352.9 million pounds from 340.0 million pounds.



