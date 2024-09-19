

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L), a British aerospace, defense, and nuclear engineering services provider, said on Thursday that its trading for the five-month period to August 31, was in line with expectations with a positive momentum.



The Group's underlying operating profit increased in the period from last year, despite that fact that the previous year's result included license fees from the Polish MIECZNIK program.



Babcock delivered good organic revenue growth, particularly in civil and naval nuclear, and in the land sector, the company said.



The company noted that its expectations for the full year are unchanged and it continues to progress toward its medium-term guidance.



The Group will release its first-half result on November 13.



