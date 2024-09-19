A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Signs Framework Agreement with Level 10 for Installation and Support Services in Anticipation of Rollout of Smart Carts with U.S. Retailers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z") (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced it has signed a framework agreement ("Agreement") with Level 10, LLC ("Level 10"), a leading retail IT service provider, for in-field installation, deployment, in-store and laboratory support, maintenance, help desk services and warranty fulfillment related to the company's Cust2Mate smart cart solutions to be rolled out in the United States.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate, stated, "Given the advanced stage of discussions we are having with a number of large retailers, we are taking steps now to prepare for a substantial increase in the number of our smart carts that will be rolled out in the coming months. We believe that teaming with Level 10 gives us the ability to deliver and service significant rollouts of smart solutions in the U.S. Level 10 has more than 20 years of experience in procuring, deploying, supporting and maintaining IT equipment in the retail industry, making them an ideal partner to help us scale our business. We are extremely encouraged by the momentum that is building in our business and are pleased to have Level 10's talented IT professionals as part of our service team."

John Pruban, President of Level 10, commented, "At Level 10, it is our mission to help retailers leverage technology solutions that enhance and add value to their business. A2Z's Cust2Mate smart carts incorporate innovative technology that helps retailers improve efficiencies and elevate the customer experience. We have a deep understanding of the retail industry and are pleased to serve as the implementation and service arm for A2Z."

About Level 10, LLC

With increasing IT challenges, Level 10 recognizes that merchants need less partners to do more. By strategically bundling services - like hardware procurement, key injection, staging & integration, maintenance, field services and service desk - Level 10 acts as an extension of retailers' IT teams through technology deployments, store openings/closings/remodels and instore support work.

For more information about Level 10, please visit www.level10.com.

About A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company is transforming brick-and-mortar retail with innovative smart shopping cart solutions that digitize the in-store shopping experience. The proven-in-use, friendly, sensor rich, AI driven carts enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize shrinkage, optimize retailers' operations and enable new business models. The smart carts streamline in-store shopping by enabling in-cart scanning and payment, allowing users to bypass checkout lines while alleviating labor shortages. Retailers can optimize merchandising, store layouts and promotions from data-driven insights, while shoppers get real-time information and personalized offers, turning a necessary chore into a fun and rewarding experience.

For more information on A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including whether the referenced patent will be granted. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

Company Contact Information:

Gadi Graus, CEO

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-73-370054

Investor Contacts:

John Gildea

VP corporate communication

John@a2zas.com

00353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com