Nitro Games Oyj: Board member leaves Nitro Games for personal reasons

19 September 2024 09:45 (EEST)

Morgan Habedank leaves the board immediately for personal reasons.

"I would like to thank Morgan for his contributions to Nitro Games. I wish him the best of luck moving forward," says Johan Biehl, Chairman of the Board of Nitro Games.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196