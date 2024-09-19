Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A2DTJG | ISIN: FI4000242961 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2024 08:45 Uhr
Nitro Games Oyj: Board member leaves Nitro Games for personal reasons

COMPANY RELEASE

19 September 2024 09:45 (EEST)

Morgan Habedank leaves the board immediately for personal reasons.

"I would like to thank Morgan for his contributions to Nitro Games. I wish him the best of luck moving forward," says Johan Biehl, Chairman of the Board of Nitro Games.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a mobile game developer and publisher. Nitro Games team is a multinational group of mobile gaming professionals that has the expertise from development to publishing to live-operations. The Company focuses on producing high quality mobile games mostly for the mid-core audience. Nitro Games is specialized in the category of shooter games. With Nitro Games' powerful NG Platform and the NG MVP process, the Company is able to carry out market validation with its games during development. Nitro Games has developed several games such as Autogun Heroes, NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory. The company offers its services also to selected customers and has developed several successful projects to leading mobile gaming companies.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
