

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is slightly ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to a new post-presidential debate poll.



The latest poll by Quinnipiac University shows Kamala Harris has a support of 51 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania, against Trump's 45 percent.



In Michigan, she has a 5 percent point lead over Trump, earning 50 percent votes.



There is no clear leader in the poll held in Wisconsin, where the two candidates are essentially tied.



The Quinnipiac University polls were conducted during September 12-16, a few days after the presidential debate in Philadelphia, where the U.S. media, in general, gave an edge for Harris.



Likely voters were asked who they think would do a better job handling five issues.



More voters in all the three states said Harris would do a better job handling a crisis that puts the United States at great risk, on abortion, and in preserving democracy in the country.



Likely voters in these states gave Trump an advantage over Harris on immigration and handling the economy.



