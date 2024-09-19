

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - SLB (SLB) said the company is building on its collaboration with NVIDIA to develop generative AI solutions for the energy industry. The companies will build and optimize models to the specific needs and requirements of the data-intensive energy industry, including subsurface exploration, production operations and data management.



The collaboration accelerates the development and deployment of industry-specific generative AI foundation models across SLB's global platforms by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to develop custom generative AI.



SLB and NVIDIA's collaboration first began in 2008 with the use of graphics processing units or GPUs for subsurface imaging and geoscience interpretation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News