

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) initiated its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.89 billion for the year.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 18, 2024.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales decreased 0.1 percent, while comparable store retail sales decreased 5.5 percent.



