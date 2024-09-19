M2i Global Inc: M2i Global and Next-Gen Energy Technology Execute Collaboration Agreement to Support Critical Minerals for Onshore Battery Manufacturing

Next-Gen is Currently Building a Lithium Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant in Australia

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce its execution of a collaboration agreement with Next-Gen Energy Technology ("Next-Gen") that will accelerate Next-Gen's plans to establish the first Lithium (NCA) cathode materials manufacturing plant outside of China.

M2i's Global Critical Minerals Ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories. This ecosystem is vital for supporting U.S. national defense, job creation, and the transition to renewable energy.

Next-Gen Energy Technologyis an Australian-based company which specializes in advanced ternary cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, primarily used in electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems. Next-Gen Energy Technology and Siemens have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will accelerate Next-Gen's efforts to establish the first Li (NCA) cathode materials manufacturing plant outside of China.

Australia is the only country in the world to have all the critical minerals required to produce Lithium NCA cathode materials currently mined in multiple states. Traditionally, minerals are sent offshore for refining and processing in China, yet 60% of the global cathode market is in the Asia pacific region.

Speaking on the collaboration, Andrew Cooper, CEO of Next-Gen, said, "Our patented Lithium NCA solution is world first, transformative and nation building. We are 100% Australian owned and operated with a depth of knowledge in energy storage materials development. For over 10 years we have collaborated with some of the world's leading experts in lithium technology who have worked with us to develop our patented technology. This new knowledge will now be transferred to Australia to provide local employment and export opportunities to support sovereign manufacturing for our partners in the US under the Australia-United States Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact. This project will be the centerpiece for the battery value chain attracting both upstream and downstream global investment and will strengthen both Australia's sovereign manufacturing capabilities and the US."

Cooper further stated: "We are partnering with global organizations that bring significant technical expertise to the table that builds a strong foundation for a highly resilient critical minerals value chain."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "This collaboration aligns with our strategy to engage with solid partners all over the world in order to complete a global value supply chain for critical minerals. We look forward to working closely with Andrew and his Next-Gen team to build a unique value-added solution for lithium in Australia and the US."

About Next-Gen Energy Technology

Our product, Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) cells, offers superior safety performance by effectively managing heat dissipation, making them more secure and easier to use than other conventional battery materials. They are also more sustainable and cost-effective due to their lower cobalt content, and have been adopted by automotive giant Tesla.

Next-Gen places a high value on minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainability in the energy sector, which is why the company is dedicated to developing materials and technologies that align with these values to meet the increasing global demand for renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.next-genet.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

