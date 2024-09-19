Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.: Twin Vee PowerCats CEO Joseph Visconti Showcases New 280 GFX2 in YouTube Video

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of offshore, family-friendly sport boats, today announced the launch of its all-new 280 GFX2. Twin Vee's next-generation 28-foot boat was released in a YouTube video where CEO Joseph Visconti showcased and demonstrated the many new upgrades and additions Twin Vee designed and engineered into this offshore PowerCat fishing machine.

The 280 GFX2 marks a significant leap forward in boating technology. As Visconti mentions during the video, the 280 GFX2 "is an all-digital product." A 24-inch, fully integrated touchscreen helm offers an intuitive user interface, allowing owners to easily navigate and control the boat like a smartphone. The Company also introduced an all-digital switching system, which replaces the traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers used in years past. This upgrade increases the reliability of the boat's power distribution system and is more convenient and flexible for boat owners.

The video's tour of the 280 GFX2 highlighted the spaciousness and thoughtful design onboard. The 280 GFX2 offers an expansive seating area that comfortably accommodates six or seven people, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. Moreover, Twin Vee's commitment to quality can be found throughout the boat. According to Visconti, the upholstery is meticulously manufactured in-house, with stitching and designs rivaling luxury automobiles. Visconti proudly states, "The quality of this upholstery is something you would see in a one or two-hundred-thousand-dollar automobile. It's absolutely stunning, comfortable, and ergonomically correct." Even more improvements were also pointed out during the tour. The Gemlux stainless-steel cup, rod holders, and cleats, the finished and painted storage compartments, the redesigned leaning post with its recessed toe kick, and the flush-mounted fold-out seats all demonstrate the quality of the 280 GFX2.

Visconti also emphasized the amenities anglers would appreciate in the all-new 280 GFX2. Ample rod storage, oversized fish boxes, and a pressurized 50-gallon live well are just a few of the features that make this boat a fisher's dream. The boat's lighting system even provides fishers with exceptional visibility at night. According to Visconti, in addition to the spreader lights that illuminate the deck, Twin Vee installed "Razor floodlights forward and aft so if you are fishing at night, you essentially can light up a 40 to 50-foot area around you."

The Company's twin catamaran design was discussed during the 280 GFX2 launch video, as Visconti explained the science behind the smooth and stable ride that Twin Vee boats are known for. "What happens is you have that air and water mixture coming through the tunnel. It's called kinetic fluid induction," explains Visconti. "If you're going over a set of wakes or waves, the two sponsons will land first with the air and water in between creating a softer or a cushioned ride… You also have a wider boat, creating more stability and better ride quality. This is why Twin Vees are the best riding boats on the water."

Throughout the video, it is clear that Visconti believes that the 280 GFX2 is the product of Twin Vee's relentless pursuit of research, innovation, and quality. "I'm really proud of the work we do at Twin Vee and I'm extremely proud of the products we produce."

Experience the 280 GFX2

Check out the 280 GFX2 showcase and demonstration video here. To learn more about the 280 GFX2 or find your nearest dealer, go to www.twinvee.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the 280 GFX2 being the product of Twin Vee's relentless pursuit of research, innovation, and quality. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the ability to successfully market and sell the 280 GFX2 and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

