

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González says he was forced to sign a letter accepting incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as the winner of the disputed presidential election by the government authorities.



In a video message, González, who is currently in Spain on political asylum, said he signed the letter while he was hiding in the Spanish embassy in Venezuela's capital Caracas earlier this month.



But Jorge Rodríguez, the pro-Maduro head of Venezuela's National Assembly, said at a news conference that González had willingly put his signature.



Gonzalez was granted political asylum in Spain after he fled his home country facing an arrest warrant earlier this month.



Judge Edward Briceno issued the warrant last week on charges of terrorism, conspiracy and incitement to insurrection.



The state-controlled National Electoral Council's announcement declaring incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as the winner despite Gonzalez receiving the most votes in the July 28 election had triggered nation-wide protests.



