

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TD Bank Group (TD, TD.TO) announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said he will retire on April 10, 2025, after 38 years at the Bank and more than a decade as CEO.



In line with TD Bank Group's succession plan, the Board of Directors announced that Raymond Chun, Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking will be appointed to the Board of Directors and become Chief Operating Officer, TD Bank Group, reporting to Masrani, effective November 1, 2024, with responsibility for all of TD's lines of business.



The Board also announced its intention that Chun will become Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, on April 10, 2025, at the Bank's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Following his retirement as CEO, Masrani will continue to serve as an advisor to the Bank until October 31, 2025.



Chun joined TD's management training program in 1992 and assumed increasingly senior roles over the past 32 years. Among his various leadership roles, he has served as President of TD Direct Investing, President and CEO of TD Insurance, Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance, and most recently Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking.



After close to three decades at TD, Riaz Ahmed, Group Head, Wholesale Banking and President and CEO of TD Securities, will retire at the end of January 2025.



