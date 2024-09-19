

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components, announced that it has secured a $26 million contract in its Security division from an international client.



This contract includes providing extensive maintenance services and advanced training for operators on the customer's existing Rapiscan cargo and vehicle inspection systems which are deployed at ports and border crossings.



Deepak Chopra, chairman and CEO of OSI Systems said, 'We are pleased to continue supporting this customer's critical operations utilizing our leading non-intrusive inspection solutions. We are committed to enhancing global security through our broad solutions offering, bolstered by our global service and support organization.'



