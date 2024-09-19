

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex (TEX) said its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, excluding the benefit of the Environmental Solutions Group acquisition, is now expected to be between $5.80 and $6.20 on revenue of $4.85 to $5.05 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.17 on revenue of $5.18 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In July, the company projected full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.15 to $7.45, and net sales in a range of $5.10 billion - $5.30 billion.



'We anticipate closing the ESG acquisition early in Q4. We are expecting ESG to generate approximately $45 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which is consistent with our prior expectations,' said Simon Meester, President and CEO.



