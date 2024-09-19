Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
19.09.24
16:11 Uhr
70,50 Euro
-0,68
-0,96 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,5070,5616:16
70,4770,5516:15
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alloy.ai Launches Retail Replenishment Recommendation Solution for Walmart Suppliers

New feature in Alloy.ai helps consumer brands stay in-stock by calculating and auto-generating store-specific orders via Walmart NOVA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Alloy.ai, a leading data integration and retail analytics solution for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Retail Replenishment Recommendations for suppliers that sell through Walmart. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from Walmart and 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, then makes it easy to sell more product, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges.

Alloy.ai Logo

Alloy.ai Logo



Retail Replenishment Recommendations from Alloy.ai allow consumer brands to unlock millions in incremental sales, while saving replenishment managers hours spent hunting through spreadsheets. It alerts them to low stock at specific Walmart stores, automatically calculating and recommending the right order quantity using predictive analytics, and then creates a request to submit via Walmart NOVA, the retailer's PO management system.

"I'm impressed with how quick it is. It saves me a lot of the time I used to spend on analysis," said Sunny Chawla, Planning Manager at the toy and game company Relatable. "The first time I used it, I saw that Walmart replenishment orders were coming in lighter than expected. The in-stocks for a lot of games were 91% or 92%. I was able to easily take the Alloy.ai recommendations, submit the single-store order and it was approved by the replenishment manager."

"This will allow brands to be better partners to Walmart and to drive more sales through the nation's largest retailer," said Joel Beal, Co-founder and CEO of Alloy.ai. "Retail replenishment is a team sport - a partnership between the supplier and the retailer. Now Alloy.ai will optimize these important, but tedious, tasks from hours of work down to just a couple of clicks."

About Alloy.ai
Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, then lets them integrate normalized, real-time data into data warehouses, analytics, planning solutions and more. With these insights brands can sense problems, predict opportunities, and respond instantly. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital natives, including Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, RTIC, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stock, a 5%+ bottom line impact and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners. Visit: Alloy.ai.

Contact Information

Franklin Morris
Vice President of Marketing, Alloy.ai
franklin@alloy.ai

SOURCE: Alloy.ai

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.