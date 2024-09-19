Alloy.ai Launches Retail Replenishment Recommendation Solution for Walmart Suppliers

New feature in Alloy.ai helps consumer brands stay in-stock by calculating and auto-generating store-specific orders via Walmart NOVA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Alloy.ai, a leading data integration and retail analytics solution for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Retail Replenishment Recommendations for suppliers that sell through Walmart. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from Walmart and 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, then makes it easy to sell more product, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges.





Retail Replenishment Recommendations from Alloy.ai allow consumer brands to unlock millions in incremental sales, while saving replenishment managers hours spent hunting through spreadsheets. It alerts them to low stock at specific Walmart stores, automatically calculating and recommending the right order quantity using predictive analytics, and then creates a request to submit via Walmart NOVA, the retailer's PO management system.

"I'm impressed with how quick it is. It saves me a lot of the time I used to spend on analysis," said Sunny Chawla, Planning Manager at the toy and game company Relatable. "The first time I used it, I saw that Walmart replenishment orders were coming in lighter than expected. The in-stocks for a lot of games were 91% or 92%. I was able to easily take the Alloy.ai recommendations, submit the single-store order and it was approved by the replenishment manager."

"This will allow brands to be better partners to Walmart and to drive more sales through the nation's largest retailer," said Joel Beal, Co-founder and CEO of Alloy.ai. "Retail replenishment is a team sport - a partnership between the supplier and the retailer. Now Alloy.ai will optimize these important, but tedious, tasks from hours of work down to just a couple of clicks."

About Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, then lets them integrate normalized, real-time data into data warehouses, analytics, planning solutions and more. With these insights brands can sense problems, predict opportunities, and respond instantly. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital natives, including Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, RTIC, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stock, a 5%+ bottom line impact and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners. Visit: Alloy.ai.

