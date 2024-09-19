

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Ðuric have signed an agreement on U.S.-Serbia strategic cooperation in the field of energy in Serbia.



This agreement will expand opportunities for U.S. companies to invest in Serbia's energy sector, including promoting U.S. investments that will strengthen the U.S.-Serbia strategic partnership.



This agreement represents a multi-year effort, involving the close attention of specialists from five U.S. agencies. This commitment of resources reflects the U.S. Government's strong support for U.S. investors and clean energy projects, as a means to drive a green transition and sustainable development, the State Department said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News