

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Foreign Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin following Russia's malicious and deliberate public campaign of aggression against the UK.



The UK strongly condemned Russia's unprecedented and unfounded public campaign of aggression against the UK, including the malicious and completely baseless accusations made against Foreign Office staff last week.



An FCDO spokesperson said this behavior is in direct contravention to Russia's obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.



This is the latest development in a deliberate campaign by Russia to undermine and threaten UK security and democracy and deter our support for Ukraine, through disinformation, acts of sabotage in Europe and direct harassment and restrictions against our diplomatic missions in Russia. This campaign will not succeed, the Foreign Office said in a statement.



It urged Russia to stop this activity immediately.



Russia last week expelled six British diplomats after revoking their accreditation, accusing them of spying.



The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, alleged that the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the British foreign office department in London, responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, are 'threatening the security of the Russian Federation.'



FSB said it decided to expel the diplomats as they ignored warnings to stop the practice of carrying out intelligence activities inside Russia.



