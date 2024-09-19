Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Director Dealing in Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
The Company announces the following dealings in shares:
Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey
Purchase of 45,000 shares on the 10 September 2024
Price: 0.8505 GBP per share
Purchase of 13,000 shares on the 18 September 2024
Price: 0.8525 GBP per share
Total shares currently held by Mr. Bailey: 768,578
Percentage of issued share capital: 1.306%
The Directors of Daniel Thwaites P.L.C. accept responsibility for this announcement.
