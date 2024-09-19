Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024

WKN: A0RG1C | ISIN: GB0008910779 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KW
Frankfurt
19.09.24
08:06 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,010
+0,99 %
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Director Dealing in Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

The Company announces the following dealings in shares:

Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey

Purchase of 45,000 shares on the 10 September 2024

Price: 0.8505 GBP per share

Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey

Purchase of 13,000 shares on the 18 September 2024

Price: 0.8525 GBP per share

Total shares currently held by Mr. Bailey: 768,578

Percentage of issued share capital: 1.306%

The Directors of Daniel Thwaites P.L.C. accept responsibility for this announcement.


