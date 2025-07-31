Anzeige
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Share Capital

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the purchase of 450,000 of own shares, the Company confirms that at 31 July 2025, it has 58,377,500 ordinary shares of 25p each in issue.

The above figure of 58,377,500 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


