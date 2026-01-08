Anzeige
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Notification of Purchase of Own Shares
WKN: A0RG1C | ISIN: GB0008910779
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 11:48 Uhr
70 Leser
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Notification of Purchase of Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by its shareholders at its last annual general meeting on the 25 July 2025, the Company announces that, on 7 January 2026 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of £1.10 per share from Rulegale Nominees Ltd. The shares re-purchased, which constituted 0.5% of the then total issued ordinary share capital of the Company, have been cancelled.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following the purchase of own shares referred to above, there are 56,830,000 ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

The above figure of 56,830,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


