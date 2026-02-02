Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the purchase of 300,000 of own shares, the Company confirms that at 31 January 2026, it has 56,830,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in issue.

The above figure of 56,830,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.